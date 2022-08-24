Connect with us

Former women's world number one Angelique Kerber is pregnant and has withdrawn from the US Open

Tennis

Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 24 – Former women’s world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from next week’s US Open joking “two against one just isn’t a fair competition.”

The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her. She won the title there in 2016 and, as a result, became world number one.

“I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber, who is ranked 52.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason!

“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way!

“From restarting my career in 2011 (ranked 92 she reached the semi-finals) to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world.”

Kerber — who won the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2018 — said she was excited about her new chapter.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to,” she said.

“To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time.”

