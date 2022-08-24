Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Aug 24 – Former women’s world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from next week’s US Open joking “two against one just isn’t a fair competition.”

The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her. She won the title there in 2016 and, as a result, became world number one.

“I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber, who is ranked 52.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason!

“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way!

“From restarting my career in 2011 (ranked 92 she reached the semi-finals) to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world.”

Kerber — who won the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2018 — said she was excited about her new chapter.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to,” she said.

“To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time.”