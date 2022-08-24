Kenya Rugby League to debut in Middle East Africa Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) has been handed a boost following an invitation to compete in the Middle East Africa Championship to be held at the Legon Stadium, University of Accra, Ghana from September 27 to October 2.

Kenya will play in its first major tournament when they replace Morocco in the Championship and the KRLF boss Richard Adhere said It’s a great opportunity to assess the progress of Kenyan side.

“This will help motivate players in a high-performance environment, it will definitely spur growth of rugby league in Kenya. It will also accord RL an opportunity to market and grow a brand that is still in its infancy,” Adhere stated.

This will be the third edition of the Middle East Africa Championship after the 2015 and 2019 editions.

Kenya was named to replace Morocco in the tournament after the North Africans was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to governance issues.

KRLF director of growth and development John Mbai, added: “We have developed a local working structure that has been designed ostensibly as a platform for players to move into the international arena, as part of growing the game.”

“This will also add impetus to efforts geared towards player development through clubs and make the domestic league more competitive. It will be a learning opportunity and help empower our referees, coaches and other staff on how best to run and manage the game.”

Kenya’s squad will be coached by former Leeds and Dewsbury winger Eddie Rombo and although the Middle East Africa Championship is now a pathway to Rugby League World Cup 2025 qualification, Kenya – whilst still an observer member – is not eligible to proceed but intends to submit an affiliate membership application within the next 12 months.