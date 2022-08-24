Battle for NPCA cricket title hots up as giants collide on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Cricket League enters its sixth week this coming Sunday as top teams intensify their bid for the title.

With Super Division league leaders Obuya Academy not in action, attention turns to the next top three teams who will be hoping to bridge the gap to the apex.

Second-placed Sir Ali Muslim Club – on 12 points – will face off against sixth-placed Ruaraka Sports Club at the Sir Ali Muslim Club.

The Thika Road-based side notched their second win of the season – a five wicket-win over Swamibapa A – and will be keen on maintaining the momentum against Sir Ali.

The pick of the bunch, as far as this weekend’s ties are concerned, will be the match between third-placed Nairobi Gymkhana A and fourth-placed Swamibapa A at Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club in Lavington.

Just as Sir Ali, Nairobi Gymkhana and Swamibapa are tied on 12 points.

A loss for Sir Ali in their match against Ruaraka will be great news for the winner between the other two as it offers a chance to leapfrog to second and apply more pressure on the league leaders.

Gymkhana will be buoyed by their 18-run victory over Kanbis in their last match and will be hoping their weekend rivals are still hung over from their loss to Ruaraka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After their 61-run loss to Obuya Academy last weekend, bottom-placed Sikh Union A will be praying for their first win of the season when they host seventh-placed Stray Lions A at the Sikh Union Club, along Forest Road.

In another Super Division tie, Kanbis A will welcome SCLPS A in Eastleigh on the same weekend.

In the Division 1 category, Stray Leopards A will battle Goan Institute Unicorns at the Aga Khan Club as SCLPS B welcome leaders Swamibapa.

Kongonis A and Sikh Union will face off at Nairobi Club as Stray Lions B travel to Ngara for a duel with Ngara SC A. Wolves A will host Ruaraka B is another Division 1 tie at Lenana.