Sergio Perez: The F1 season is not over 'anything can happen'. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Sergio Perez: The F1 season is not over ‘anything can happen’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 23 – Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has made it clear that he has no intention of giving up on the Formula 1 title fight despite being third in the drivers’ standings, with nine races remaining.

At the top of the drivers’ standings is Red Bull driver Max Vertappen with 258 points, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 178 and in third spot is Perez sitting on 173 points ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell with 158.

Despite being 85 points behind Verstappen, Perez by no means has given up the fight for the title saying that “anything can happen”.

In an interview on the official F1 site, Perez was asked if he still had aspirations of winning the title himself or rather helping his teammate claim a second world title, he replied: “I think at the moment everything is still very open, so we have to keep pushing,” said Perez. “Ferrari have been a bit faster than us in the last couple of races, so we just have to keep pushing hard and anything can happen.

“I think [when] we return… we go under way very quickly so we will see after three or four races… where everything is at. So hopefully by then we will be able to close up the gap.”

The first half of the 2022 F1 season was a mixed one for Perez, he grabbed four podiums in seven races plus a victory at Monaco. But since then, in the six last races he has two DNF’s and two second-places while teammate won four times during that period.

Perez admitted that he rates the first half of the season as one of his personal best in F1, stating: “Pretty high up there. I think it’s been a very good first half of the season, very complete, putting good races together, good results, good consistency, so I think it’s there and everything is open in the championship.

“I think what has really killed my first half of the season has been the DNFs, to be honest. Without those DNFs my championship would have looked a lot different to what it is now.

“But overall, I think there are a lot of positives to take already from this half season. Still, it’s a very long season,” Perez added.

In this article:
