Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reagan Otieno during his unveiling last month/Photo/Kenya Police FC TWITTER

Football

New Police FC signing Reagan believes his firepower will deliver title

Benjamin Otieno

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Kenya Police FC are on a spending spree with the acquisition of four new signings ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season scheduled to kick-off September 10.

The new blood injected to the discipline force side are David Okoth from Kakamega Homeboyz, Patilah Omoto from Kariobangi Sharks as well as the KCB duo of Reagan Otieno and Baraka Badi.

Speaking to Capital Sports, winger Otieno said he is excited with his move and is eager to hit the ground running at his new team with an aim of helping the Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo side to a title this season.

“I am excited about joining Police, this will be my second major move in professional football after earlier having featured for KCB. The club wants to win titles and I share the same ambitions with the club,” said Otieno.

Kenya Police FC Head Coach Pamzo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The St. Mary’s Yala alumni has set a target of netting 10 goals in the league as he hopes to cement his place in the starting lime-up.

“The team has good players in every position and the recruitments are also good. I want to contribute on goals and assists and help the team win more games. We have a good depth and I am putting the extra effort to be in the starting11,” the 23-year-old added.

The pacey winger underlined the move to Police came at the right time in his career and is looking forward to learning from experienced players.

“We have a strong team, the experience is there from the likes of Clifton Miheso, Francis Kahata, Musa Mohammed and Harun Shakava. These players have had several appearances with the national team, and they add a lot of value to the squad.”

“Winning trophies is a dream of every player and for me I hope to turn my dreams into reality during my time at Police and hopefully win a Premier League title,” said Otieno.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved