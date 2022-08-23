New Police FC signing Reagan believes his firepower will deliver title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Kenya Police FC are on a spending spree with the acquisition of four new signings ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season scheduled to kick-off September 10.

The new blood injected to the discipline force side are David Okoth from Kakamega Homeboyz, Patilah Omoto from Kariobangi Sharks as well as the KCB duo of Reagan Otieno and Baraka Badi.

Speaking to Capital Sports, winger Otieno said he is excited with his move and is eager to hit the ground running at his new team with an aim of helping the Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo side to a title this season.

“I am excited about joining Police, this will be my second major move in professional football after earlier having featured for KCB. The club wants to win titles and I share the same ambitions with the club,” said Otieno. Kenya Police FC Head Coach Pamzo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The St. Mary’s Yala alumni has set a target of netting 10 goals in the league as he hopes to cement his place in the starting lime-up.

“The team has good players in every position and the recruitments are also good. I want to contribute on goals and assists and help the team win more games. We have a good depth and I am putting the extra effort to be in the starting11,” the 23-year-old added.

The pacey winger underlined the move to Police came at the right time in his career and is looking forward to learning from experienced players.

“We have a strong team, the experience is there from the likes of Clifton Miheso, Francis Kahata, Musa Mohammed and Harun Shakava. These players have had several appearances with the national team, and they add a lot of value to the squad.”

“Winning trophies is a dream of every player and for me I hope to turn my dreams into reality during my time at Police and hopefully win a Premier League title,” said Otieno.