Mohamed Bayo (left) batting Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois in the second round of games in Ligue 1

Football

Lille punish Guinean striker Bayo for clubbing ahead of PSG drubbing

LILLE, France, Aug 23Lille have booted striker Mohamed Bayo off their first-team squad and fined him 75,000 euros (Approx Sh9mn) after he was seen clubbing the night before the weekend’s heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to the club told AFP on Monday.

Lille bought the Guinea international from Clermont for more than 12 million euros in July.

He started the club’s first two league games, a win and a draw, without scoring.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Ligue 1 leaders PSG, photos appeared on social media of the 24-year-old in a nightclub in Lille on the eve of the defeat.

Coach Paulo Fonseca did not even pick Bayo on the bench as Lille were humiliated 7-1 and he will now train with their second team, who play in France’s fifth tier.

“It is a lack of respect for the club, a lack of respect for the coaching staff and also our supporters,” club president Olivier Letang told Amazon Prime after the game.

“We were, along with the coach, very annoyed, even furious, about this behaviour that for us is not tolerable.”

In April, Bayo received a two-month suspended sentence from a Clermont court for “driving while intoxicated” and “involuntary injuries”.

