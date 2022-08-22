Tusker’s Ibrahim Joshua inspired by Harambee Stars skipper Olunga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Tusker FC’s Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua says he is inspired by some of the great strikers at the club, including current Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga as he seeks to leave a lasting legend in Ruaraka.

Joshua was Tusker’s top scorer in his maiden season in Kenya in the FKF Premier League, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 29 matches that he featured in.

The forward, whose pre-season has been disrupted with a shoulder injury already looks forward to the new campaign where he hopes to follow in the footsteps of great strikers the team has produced like Olunga, Jesse Were, Allan Wanga and the man whose shoes he came to fill, Henry Meja.

“When I came in, one of my new teammates was always joking to me that Kenya has Olunga so I should work hard to be like him. It was funny because I liked Olunga and to date, I watch so many of his videos. I like how he plays, his aggressiveness and eye for goal and I want to follow in his footpath,” says Joshua. Tusker’s Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal against Sofapaka during their FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on February 26, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I want to leave a legacy at the club when I leave. I want to help the team do well and when I leave, those who will come after me will be told there was a player called Ibrahim Joshua.

Joshua’s goals were vital as the brewers put up one of the biggest rallies to win the FKF Premier League, coming from as far back as 18 points behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz to earn a 13th league title.

The Tanzanian forward was hugely ecstatic after his first ever league title.

“I have never won a top league anywhere and so it meant a lot for me if I won it in Kenya with Tusker. I wanted us to go back to the Champions League because we have unfinished business but it is sad that it will not happen,”

“Now, the focus is to try and win the league this season. We need to work as a team. If you look at ants, not one builds the ant-hill. It is the collective effort of every ant. If we can take that example, and everyone puts in the effort, I believe we can do it,” he noted.

Joshua’s season at Tusker was hugely successful and apart from shining locally, he also managed to get his first ever call up to the national team Taifa Stars, where he played in four international matches.