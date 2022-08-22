Kenyans abroad: Marcelo scores in Sweden, Lawi Juma and sensational Were assist in Rwanda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenyan players continued starring abroad, with Erick Marcelo Ouma scoring in Sweden, Corazone Aquino in Tanzania while former AFC Leopards winger Paul Were and ex For Mahia and Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma assisted in their league debuts in Rwanda.

In Sweden, Marcelo, also a former Gor Mahia player scored on his return to the AIK team as they beat Norrkoping 4-2 to move fourth in the Swedish top tier.

The fullback scored in the eighth minute of added time to cement AIK’s win, coming just two minutes after AIK had scored their second goal to come to within a goal of equalizing.

Maic Sema had scored for Norrkoping in the 96th minute and with two minutes left, they had won a corner. Every player, including the goalkeeper went upfield to try score a late equalizer.

However, it didn’t work in their favour as Mikael Lustig won the defensive header before launching a counter. Ouma, with his superb pace ran off through the middle before Lustig fed him through and he did the easiest task of running the ball into the net.

Marcelo had missed AIK’s last match due to suspension and returned into the starting eleven in the best of ways.

Another Kenyan, former AFC Leopards midfielder Collins Sichenje came on in the 87th minute for Bilal Hussein. Former Tusker FC forward Henry Meja missed the game due to illness. Lawrence Juma celebrates with teammates. PHOTO/AS Kigali/Twitter

In neighboring Rwanda, Juma and the sensational Were assisted each as their teams won.

Juma was a starter for Cassa Mbungo’s AS Kigali as they beat Enticelles 2-0. The former Gor Mahia play-maker assisted Kigali’s second goal, setting Shaban Hussein for his second goal in the 37th minute with a sublime through pass.

Were meanwhile came off the bench to set up a 90th minute winner as Rayon Sports beat Rukingo 2-1. The former AFC Leopards and Tusker FC speedy winger curled in a corner that was headed home by Mucyo Didier Junior. Corazone Aquino celebrates her goal. PHOTO/Simba Queens/Twitter

In Tanzania, former Gaspo Women and Harambee Starlets midfielder scored one of four goals as Simba Queens beat Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan 4-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA regional qualifiers.

Aquino scored her second goal in three matches for Simba who finished top of their group to set up a semi-final date against Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens who are the defending champions are not competing due to Kenya’s current FIFA suspension.