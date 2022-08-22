Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spain's Mariano Garcia (3rd R) wins gold ahead of silver medallist Jake Wightman (2nd L)

Athletics

Garcia trumps World Champion Wightman to win men’s European 800m title

Published

MUNICH, Germany, Aug 22Reigning world indoor champion Mariano Garcia of Spain held off Britain’s Jake Wightman to win the men’s European 800m title in Munich on Sunday.

Garcia clocked a personal best of 1min 44.85sec for gold, world 1500m champion Wightman taking silver in 1:44.91.

Ireland’s Mark English claimed bronze in 1:45.19.

“I was feeling strong and I knew I could fight for a place on that podium so I decided to go for it,” said Garcia, who won the world indoor title in Belgrade in March.

“In the end I came away with a gold medal at these European championships, I am very pleased with it.”

Garcia, eliminated at the 800m semi-final stage at the worlds in Eugene, added: “I was expecting a much slower race, but it wasn’t so I just went with it and decided to control it from the start.

“When I decided to take the lead, I knew I had to give it my all because towards the end of the race, that’s when you have less energy, so I needed to get that right.”

Wightman had stepped down to the 800m after surprising Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen for 1500m gold in last month’s world championships in Oregon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Briton had bet on being able to re-focus better by choosing the two-lap race in Munich as he sought motivation after his shock triumph in Eugene.

But he hadn’t counted on Garcia’s experience, the Spaniard hugging the inside line after taking the race by the scruff of its neck with 450 metres to run.

Wightman went wide as a bunched field hit the home stretch on the seventh and final day of action at Munich’s Olympic Stadium.

Garcia reacted immediately, spurting forward to keep Wightman at bay at the line in a dramatic finish.

“I came here to get one of these medals,” said Wightman. “Going from round to round, I saw that there was a good chance to win it so I was ready.

“I was very close to the gold and I would have been very glad to get that… but I came out with a season best and a silver so I’m happy.

“I was not quite close enough in the last straight and it is tough when you are not that close with strong opponents.

“I did not manage to stay strong enough to pass Garcia. This is a tough race with lots of tactics.”

Wightman, who also bagged 1500m bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, added: “It’s really nice to get a medal from every championships this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Now two more races but it has already been a good season for me.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved