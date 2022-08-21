Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 21 – Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is focused on trophies rather than individual milestones after the Tottenham striker set a Premier League record for the most goals with a single club in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Wolves.

Kane’s 185th top-flight goal for Tottenham took him above Argentina striker Sergio Aguero’s total of 184 during his time at Manchester City.

It was also Kane’s 250th goal in all competitions for Tottenham, moving him 16 goals behind Jimmy Greaves as he bids to become the north London club’s all-time leading scorer.

The 29-year-old’s landmark moment came in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he headed home from close-range.

“I know he reached another big personal achievement, but we’re trying to work together to have not only personal achievements, like last season for example when Son (Heung-min) was top scorer in the league, but to try to have a big achievement together for the team and the club,” Conte said.

“I think every single player is ready to exchange a personal achievement to reach a trophy. We’re working on this aspect. The path is difficult, the path is long, but we have to try to do this.”

Although they were well below their best, unbeaten Tottenham sit top of the table after winning two of their first three matches.

Their stay at the top might be short-lived depending on other results over the weekend, but there is no doubting the feelgood factor around the club at present.

Conte has revived a team floundering when he took over last term, leading them into the Champions League and providing hope of a sustained spell as a top-four force.

“In my opinion last season this type of game, you weren’t so prepared to find this difficulty and probably this type of game you’re going to lose at the end,” Conte said.

“I’m confident because this is a really good group of people. There is great chemistry between us and I think this is important because when there is chemistry you are able to overcome the difficulty.”

Conte had escaped with a fine for his role in the touchline clashes with Thomas Tuchel last weekend that saw the Chelsea manager given a one-match touchline ban.

Conte’s ire was directed at his own players this time as Tottenham were out-played in the first half, the Italian’s anger eventually producing the desired response.

Wolves’ £38 million ($44 million) club record signing Matheus Nunes made an impressive debut following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon this week.

– Clinical Kane –

Ruben Neves, another of the seven Portuguese players in the Wolves team, tested Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris from long-range, before Goncalo Guedes cut inside for a low strike that flashed just wide.

Neves was just off-target with a dangerous effort from distance, then Daniel Podence scuffed wide from a good position, prompting frustrated grumbling from Tottenham fans.

Yet, for all their quality in possession, Wolves lacked a cutting edge and that would prove their downfall.

Booed off after Pedro Neto lashed into the side-netting on the stroke of half-time, Tottenham were looking even more lethargic than they did during their limp first half at Chelsea last weekend.

On that occasion, they survived thanks to Kane’s equaliser and the England captain led the charge again with a diving header that cannoned back off the bar early in the second half.

Son Heung-min struck the outside of the near post from a tight angle as Tottenham finally started to hit their stride.

Tottenham’s sudden burst of pressure was rewarded in the 64th minute.

Ivan Perisic flicked on a header and Kane was perfectly placed to nod in Tottenham’s 1,000th home Premier League goal.

Wolves have now gone a dispiriting 10 games without a league victory, a stark contrast to Tottenham’s positive outlook.