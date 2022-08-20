I hope I can meet Serena Williams – Angie Okutoyi’s US Open wish

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – As she prepares to play at her fourth junior grandslam event this year at the US Open, Kenya’s tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi has one grand wish for the Flushing Meadows; to meet her legend, icon and role model Serena Williams.

Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, a few days ago announced she will be stepping out of tennis after the US Open and Okutoyi says she would love to meet her idol, just before she calkls time on her illustrious career.

“For sure I am hoping to meet Serena. She is retiring after the US Open and hopefully I can get a pic with her or even just a conversation with her,” Okutoyi, who wants to be Africa’s version of the 23-time grandslam champion told Capital Sport.

She added; “This will really boost me. Hearing from a legend or even having a picture is a moment everyone wants and that will be in your books forever that met your role model. Even when you grow up and achieve greater things you will be like yeah I met her and did better things than her.”

Okutoyi will be travelling to the US with the hopes of performing better in the singles, and has pegged the target of reaching the quarter finals, surpassing her third round from the Australian Open.

“I really want to go past what I achieved in Australia and that is what I am working towards. I have not been doing very well in the singles and I am hoping I can improve on that,” Okutoyi said.

She further added; “We all can play tennis, and I can play tennis. But the difference as to why the performers differs is me. I just need to believe that I can do it and that all I need. I am willing to give 100pc and what I need to work on is myself and my mental strength, not even the tennis.”

Before travelling to the US Open, Okutoyi first goes to Canada for a Juniors warm up tournament where she hopes she can sharpen herself to do well in New York.

Angela Okutoyi thumbs up after winning the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality of the Month award. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is a warm up tournament but I don’t want to take it as such. I want to go there and do well and build my confidence especially for the singles,” she said.

The 18-year-old has been on a steady rise this year since reaching the third round at the Australian Open in January. She reached the second round at the Roland Garros and couldn’t go past the first round at Wimbledon.

However, she used the disappointment as fuel for the doubles where she teamed up with Netherlands’ Rose Marie Nijkamp to clinch the title, becoming the first ever Kenyan to win a grandslam title.

Her performance in London earned her plaudits and she has been awarded as Kenya’s best sportsperson in July by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya. Angela Okutoyi and one of her coaches, Francis Rugui during a training session at the Nairobi Club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Her achievements have brought in more recognition and more support has come her way, the latest one being a three-year membership at the Karen Country Club, which will help her with her strength training.

“More people have come out to help me and I am also being recognized more which is good. Not just for me but for tennis in Kenya, something that I have always wished for; this game to be recognized more in Kenya and outside,”

“It has boosted me and is a motivation to keep doing more and more. My family is also happy that I am now being recognized because I have been winning before from when I was young but I was never recognized,” she further added.