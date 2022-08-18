Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Daniil Medvedev beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov to advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters

Tennis

No.1 Medvedev moves into Cincinnati quarter-finals

Published

CINCINNATI, USA, Aug 18 – Daniil Medvedev kept Denis Shapovalov winless against world number one players with a 7-5, 7-5 defeat on Thursday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Canadian, who lost in an hour and three-quarters, has dropped all eight career matches he has played against the elite echelon.

Medvedev moved into a quarter-final against 11th seed Taylor Fritz after the American stopped number six seed Andrey Rublev.

“It was a fight today, definitely not easy,” said Medvedev, who clinched the top US Open seeding when Rafael Nadal lost here in the second round.

“The match was pretty tight, played at a great level.

“My goal was to stay in every point possible and try to put pressure on him if I had the chance.”

“I’m happy with the level, this match could have gone either way.”

Medvedev secured late breaks in both sets as he matched his volatile Canadian opponent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Medvedev and Fritz have never played.

“We trained together at the start of the season before the ATP Cup,” Medvedev said. “He won Indian Wells, he’s a Masters champion. I need to be at my best to try and beat him.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved