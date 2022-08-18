Here is how much each winner will be paid as US Open set to award record Sh7.2bn in prize money

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 18 – This year’s US Open will award a record $60.1 million in total player compensation, the US Tennis Association said on Thursday, with $2.6 million (Sh311mn) going to each singles champion, twice the runner-up total.

The prize money total tops the old mark of $57.5 million (Sh6.9bn) from last year, with an emphasis on boosting payouts for players in early rounds.

That means a boost to $80,000 (Sh9.6mn) for each singles competitor in the main draw first round and $121,000 (Sh14.5mn) in the second round.

Those figures represent hikes of 85% and 57% respectively since 2016.

The USTA arrived at the figures after consultation with the WTA and ATP Player Councils.

There will be more than $6.25 million (Sh748mn) distributed in qualifying rounds.

Doubles champions will be paid $688,000 (Sh82.3mn) per team, twice what the runner-up duo will receive.

Main draw matches for the year’s final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts will begin on August 29.