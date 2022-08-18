Connect with us

The US Tennis Association said it will award a record $60.1 million at the 2022 US Open, beating last year's old mark of $57.5 million

Here is how much each winner will be paid as US Open set to award record Sh7.2bn in prize money

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 18This year’s US Open will award a record $60.1 million in total player compensation, the US Tennis Association said on Thursday, with $2.6 million (Sh311mn) going to each singles champion, twice the runner-up total.

The prize money total tops the old mark of $57.5 million (Sh6.9bn) from last year, with an emphasis on boosting payouts for players in early rounds.

That means a boost to $80,000 (Sh9.6mn) for each singles competitor in the main draw first round and $121,000 (Sh14.5mn) in the second round.

Those figures represent hikes of 85% and 57% respectively since 2016.

The USTA arrived at the figures after consultation with the WTA and ATP Player Councils.

There will be more than $6.25 million (Sh748mn) distributed in qualifying rounds.

Doubles champions will be paid $688,000 (Sh82.3mn) per team, twice what the runner-up duo will receive.

Main draw matches for the year’s final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts will begin on August 29.

