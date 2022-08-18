Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards defender Washington Munene crosses the ball under pressure from Bandari's Abdallah Hassan. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

AFC Leopards extend Washington Munene’s Contract

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18- Washington Munene has extended his stay with Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards for the next one year after spending three seasons with the team.

 Washington, former Wazito FC defender, had scored three goals for the team last season and he seemed pleased to be staying with the team.

“I love this club and I feel like part of this family. Definitely pleased to have extended my stay here. I want to continue at this amazing club and I am excited for the future.”

More players like Levis Opiyo, Peter Thiong’o including their captain Eugene Mukangula have also extended their contracts with the team.

According to AFC assistant coach Tom Juma, the team is focused on winning the League this season as it intensifies its pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“We have just started with the pre-training and so far so good.” Said Juma in an interview with Capital Sport.

Juma revealed that they are short of players and they are looking forward to getting more.

-By Victoria Njonjo-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved