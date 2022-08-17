Tennis star Okutoyi’s big headache in preparations for US Open  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Top-ranked Kenyan tennis player Angela Okutoyi reveals she has been struggling to access gym facilities ahead of her participation at the U.S. Open Junior Championships next month.

The Wimbledon Open junior doubles champion – also expected to compete at the J1 Repentigny Tournament in Canada in late August – says she needs to improve on her physical fitness to be able to participate effectively at such an esteemed platform.

“Lately, it has not been easy for me to get access to the gym. I have just been doing body weights and fitness on the tennis court. I really need to be physically strong, as well as mentally strong, to compete at the level that I am right now. That is what I need to be working on,” Okutoyi. Karen Country Club Allan Wainaina hands over a Membership Certificate to Tennis Player Angela Okutoyi at Karen Country Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Despite the challenges experienced in training, she is determined to soar higher in her future assignments and carry on the hot streak she has been on in the past year.

As fuel for her drive, Okutoyi is banking on her performance in Wimbledon in July during which she etched herself into history books as the first Kenyan to clinch a grand slam title.

“The win has given me extra motivation that I can do the same in the singles. I now believe that those others are not much different; it’s just that they have something extra. I am confident that if I performed well in the doubles then I can do the same in singles…and even better in future doubles events,” she said.

Okutoyi added: “Unfortunately, the upcoming events will be held on hard court and yet I have been playing on clay. However, now that I get to train here at Karen Country Club, this will aid in my preparations.”

She was speaking on Wednesday afternoon after she was admitted as a member of Karen Country Club, alongside her twin sister Roselinda Asumwa.

Okutoyi thanked the club for offering her unfettered access to their facilities, noting it is a first for both of them.

“My family and I are really grateful for this opportunity to train at the club. It is the first time we are receiving membership in such a club with such facilities. Now, we can access the gym facilities that I personally needed in my preparations for Canada and the United States,” she said. Karen Country Club chairman Allan Wainaina with Angela Okutoyi and Her Twin Sister Roselinda Asumwa with there certificates. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Echoing her sister’s sentiments, Asumwa said she is looking forward to improving on various facets of her play.

“I have never spent much time in the gym so I am thankful for the opportunity to be a member of Karen Country Club. I want to make the most of this opportunity to improve on my physical strength,” Asumwa said.

Speaking at the same event, the club’s chair, Allan Wainaina welcomed the duo, hopeful that they will make use of the facilities.

“We thank you for accepting to be part of us. It is one thing to make an offer but it is another thing to accept. We hope you will enjoy the facilities and make the best use of them,” Wainaina said.