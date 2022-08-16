Opinion: Okutoyi Grand Slam feat signifies Kenya’s rich, diverse sporting talent    

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Angela Okutoyi made history becoming the first Kenyan to be crowned champion at the Grand Slam, the world’s most prestigious tennis competition.

She stunned the world with a brilliant performance at the Wimbledon Open Doubles Juniors Championship where she and her partner, Rose Marie Nijkamp from the Netherlands won in the final.

The Wimbledon win was the culmination of her triumphant march in major tennis tournaments in Kenya and abroad, including being named the 2021 Africa Junior Champion title.

In January, Okutoyi was named the Sports Personality of the Month (SPOM), an award sponsored by LG Electronics in conjunction with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK), having performed very well at the Australian Grand Slam.

Indeed, the teen tennis sensation has demonstrated that Kenya, globally recognized as an athletics powerhouse, has a rich pool of talent in diverse sports disciplines.

Okutoyi is among a galaxy of emerging young Kenyan champions taking the sporting world by storm, and who include rally drivers Maxine Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar, athletes Ferdinand Omanyala, Hellen Obiri, Evans Chebet, Peres Jepchirichir, basketballer Tylor Onwae Okari and boxer Elly Ajowi, to name a few.

The magnificent achievements of these youngsters demonstrate the need to identify, nurture and promote sporting talent across diverse disciplines. Also, the need to unlock and foster the high level of sporting aptitude among Kenyan youth to world class standards. Angela Okutoyi with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp all smiles after winning in Wimbledon

Beyond recreation, sports can play an instrumental role in creating employment, livelihood and business opportunities for youth. Investing in sports has many benefits for young people as it helps them actualize their potential in life.

In addition, sport as a multi-billion-dollar global industry can benefit our young people with the right partnerships bringing together government, private sector and other stakeholders.

Fortunately, aspiring stars in various sports disciplines have exemplary role models in the likes of Okutoyi to inspire and guide them as they grow their talents and careers.

Angela Okutoyi arrives home. PHOTO/ Courtesy Olympics KE

Participating in sporting activity is also hailed as a way of promoting the social, emotional and mental wellbeing of individuals. With this in mind, more effort and resources should be directed to mentoring and empowering talented youths in sports.

Various studies have shown the ability of sports to help young people develop life skills through setting goals, encouraging perseverance while managing emotions.

Also, this helps them develop core life values such as integrity, discipline, confidence and honesty.

As an example, LG has been actively supporting the identification and recognition of sporting talent in Kenya through a partnership with SJAK.

The purpose of the SPOM award is to recognize exceptional Kenyan sportsmen and women for their achievements across diverse disciplines each month.

Recognizing and rewarding sports achievers is an important step in identifying and nurturing local sports talent. The LG/SJAK partnership is now in its seventh year and has rewarded and empowered many Kenyans sports heroes and heroines. Sa Young Kim, LG Electronics EA Managing Dircetor (L) Evans Chebet. Photo/SJAK

This year alone, LG has committed over Ksh 6.6 million towards the initiative both in cash and gifts.

Through this partnership, we are determined to make sports a viable and attractive activity for youth in Kenya, and importantly, a vehicle for socio-economic transformation of the country.

Together we share an ambition of creating opportunities at all levels for aspiring Kenyan sportsmen and women to scale the heights of their dreams and bring positive change to their communities.

In the immortal words of Nelson Mandela, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It speaks to youth in a language they understand.” We therefore must do more to make sports a force for social good creating life-changing opportunities for the young generation.

By Changhyun Kim-Marketing Director LG Electronics East Africa