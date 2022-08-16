New Formula 1 motors and fuel for 2026

PARIS, France, Aug 16 0- The World Motor Sport Council (FIA) said Tuesday new engines, or power units (PU), would be required in Formula 1 racing by 2026, aimed at greater sustainability.

The new motors will increase electrical power by up to 50% and use 100% sustainable fuel, the FIA said.

“The introduction of advanced PU technology along with synthetic sustainable fuels aligns with our objective of delivering benefits for road car users and meeting our objective of net zero carbon by 2030,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

The rules are also intended to reduce costs for a sport hoping to attract new teams.