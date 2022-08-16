Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives in rain during the second qualifying session for the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Motors

New Formula 1 motors and fuel for 2026

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 16 0- The World Motor Sport Council (FIA) said Tuesday new engines, or power units (PU), would be required in Formula 1 racing by 2026, aimed at greater sustainability.

The new motors will increase electrical power by up to 50% and use 100% sustainable fuel, the FIA said.

“The introduction of advanced PU technology along with synthetic sustainable fuels aligns with our objective of delivering benefits for road car users and meeting our objective of net zero carbon by 2030,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

The rules are also intended to reduce costs for a sport hoping to attract new teams.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved