New date set for Kenya Hockey League 2nd leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has announced that the second leg of the league has been pushed to September 10.

Speaking to Capital Sport, KHU Secretary General, Wycliffe Ongori said it was necessary to extend the lay off period to allow for conclusion of the General Elections.

“We have postponed the second second leg of the premier league to 10th of next month to allow for completion of the General Electoral process. we have emailed the changes to all the stakeholders and the clubs,” Ongori told Capital Sport.

The second League was slated to commence August 20 after a pause back in July after the end of the first leg.

Defending champions Butali finished unbeaten in the first leg in the men’s league and are followed by Kenya Police who are second on 22 points one less than Butali.

Strathmore University tops the women’s league with 12 points from their opening four games while USIU are second on seven points from three games.

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu welcomed move saying it gives the teams more time to prepare.

“We were scheduled to play Strathmore this weekend and this is a big plus to us and even to our opponents,” said Malungu.

Malungu said that the lay off period was a long one and a postponement gives all the teams a good time to train even harder.

“We now have time to re-group and begin training, not only to us, this will help all the teams,” added Malungu.

-By Benjamin Otieno-