Matheus Cunha. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Football

Manchester United linked to shock Matheus Cunha bid

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 16 – Manchester United are reportedly set to make move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha this week.

According to a Daily Mail report, a £45m move for Cunha may happen soon as Man United’s attempt to sign Barcelona forward Frenkie de Jong is unlikely to materialise.

After losing their opening two Premier League games, United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to make more quality signings before the transfer window closes.

Other reports from the Daily Express claim the 23-year-old Brazilian international is keen on a move to the Premier League and Atletico may battle to hang on to the player.

Previously Cunha played for Swiss side FC Sion in 2017, before moving to RB Leipzig then Hertha BSC and Atletico in August 2021.

