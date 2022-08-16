Kenya netball team keen to avoid Namibia mistake at World Cup qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The national netball team is hopeful of making it to Cape Town, South Africa in time for the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers against Eswatini on Monday next week (August 22).

La Divas have been grouped in Pool B alongside East African neighbours and powerhouse Uganda as well as Southern African nations of Malawi and Zambia.

The team’s media officer, Ronald Okomo, said they are supposed to depart on Sunday if support from the Ministry of Sports arrives on time.

“Last year when we went for the continental qualifiers we arrived at the airport only to be told that we have a match as soon as possible. Our first encounter was against the hosts and it didn’t go well. This time we are hoping our travel goes according to plan so we arrive and prepare for the match on time,” Okomo said.

The team has been training at the City Stadium for the past one and a half months although they had to take a break following the recent General Elections.

Okomo noted that he is hopeful the Ministry of Sports will support them to get into residential camp to make last-minute preparations before departure.

“So far, the players have had to come from their respective homes to train. We ought to be in residential camp but unfortunately due to the activities around the General Elections, there has not been much going on. We hope to get in camp for these few remaining days so we can sharpen ourselves,” he said.

The initial team of 26 was whittled down to 15 with Okomo saying three more players will be dropped ahead of their trip down south.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya will be seeking to become the second side from the Zone 5 region after Uganda to qualify for the World Cup – set for next year in Cape Town.

Okomo agreed it will not be an easy undertaking but is nonetheless backing La Divas to come up good.

“Our aim is to win our matches and qualify for the World Cup after Uganda and South Africa. It won’t be easy because teams like Botswana, Malawi, Namibia and Lesotho are some of the best in this region. If we beat them and qualify, then our rankings will also improve,” he said.