Hamilton says Vettel a ‘unique’ F1 driver

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 16 – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said Sebastian Vettel was ‘unlike any driver’ from F1 past or present after recently announcing his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Vettel, who currently races for Aston Martin, has been competing against Hamilton since their Karting days to when they both joined F1 teams and then started competing in 2007. Vettel drove for BMW Sauber and Hamilton for McLaren.

In an interview, seven-time world champion Hamilton described four-time champion Vettel as a ‘powerful ally’ in his battle against racism and social injustice.

The 35-year-old Vettel backed numerous environmental causes in 2022 and believes that climate change must be addressed now rather than later.

“Over time, we have started to see one another taking those brave steps and standing out for things that we believe in and have been able to support each other,” said Hamilton.

“He has been so supportive to me and I like to think I have supported him also and have come to realise that we have a lot more in common than just the driving passion.

“So, it is really me and him that have been stepping out into the uncomfortable light and trying to do something with the platform that we have.

“And that is for me why he is very much unlike any of the drivers that have been here past and present,” Hamilton continued.

The German driver has been consistently fighting near the top of the field having finished in the top five of the drivers’ championship for 11 consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2019. Vettel has fallen out of the top 10 since the 2019 season where he finished fifth while driving for Ferrari.

Hamilton added that Vettel was an intelligent driver who was very quick and precise. “The racing part of things, he was just incredibly quick.

“He was very, very intelligent, a very good engineer, I think, and just very, very precise on track.

“He was just a great all-around competitor, very fair but also very strong and firm on track,” said Hamilton.

“He has never been someone to blame other people for mistakes, he would always put his hand up and say it was his fault which I always thought was honourable.

“Naturally, when you are focused on winning championships and stuff, when we were younger, we didn’t have time to stop and talk about what we do in our own personal lives and the things that we cared about.”