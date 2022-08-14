Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses celebrate their win at the Challenger Series. PHOTO/KRU

Kenya

Lionesses keep World Rugby Core status hunt with Argentina thrashing

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, kenya, Aug 14 – The national women’s sevens team, the Kenya Lionesses, will take on Japan in the World Rugby Challenger Series in Chile on Sunday evening after edging out Argentina in the Cup quarters late Saturday night.

The Lionesses have kept their hunt for World Rugby core status alive and Dennis Mwanja’s side are now just two wins away from achieving the feat for the very first time.

They swept away the Argentines 24-7 in another emphatic performance in Santiago, making it four wins in four matches, a confidence boosting performance for the side.

The Lionesses took a 12-0 lead into the interval courtesy of tries from Christabel Lindo and Judith Auma with Grace Okulu adding a conversion.

Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello in action against Argentina. PHOTO/World Rugby

A dominant second half saw the Lionesses add two more tries through Janet Okello and Lindo who managed her brace with Okulu slicing the posts one before the Argentines grabbed a converted consolation try from Marta Reding late on.

Japan progressed to the semis after a 31-0 victory over Belgium.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved