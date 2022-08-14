Is this the easiest jackpot to win?

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Rarely is a jackpot won more than once, however this has not been the case with the Odibets Laki Tatu daily jackpot.

The jackpot, which has been lauded by punters, has been won almost daily with some punters even winning more than twice.

Recently, David Mutahi, a bio-scientist by profession, won the Laki Tatu daily jackpot after correctly predicting the outcome of 10 games.

“I normally analyze my games with my friends in the neighborhood, we call it ‘Kuchambua’, so after our usual analysis, I placed my bet and went about my business as usual, little did I know that the bet would go through and I would be smiling all the way to the bank,” said an elated Mutahi as he received his cheque from Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Early this month, Odibets launched a new promotion for punters christened ‘Omoka na EPL season two promo’.

The one-of-a-kind promo which had been earlier launched last year before the 2021/2022 English Premier League season saw several punters win various cash prizes just by placing their bets on the sports betting platform.

