Conte-Tuchel brawl the highlight as Spurs grab last minute equalizer against Chesea

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 14 – Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane’s last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs’ first equaliser, scored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but came to blows after Kane had risen unmarked to head below-par Spurs level for the second time in the 96th-minute.

The managers had to be separated before being shown red cards as a fiery derby on a scorching hot day in the capital came to the most dramatic of ends.

By Sky Sports