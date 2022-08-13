Double delight as Lionesses whip China and South Africa in Chile

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The national women’s rugby sevens team, the Kenya Lionesses started their World Rugby Challenger Series campaign in Chile on a high, winning their first two games with victory over China and continental rivals South Africa.

The Lionesses beat China 17-15 before whipping South Africa 31-5 to confirm their place in the Cup quarters.

Against China, the two teams tied 10-10 at the breather and each dotted down one try in the second half, but a conversion was the difference for the Kenyan ladies.

Grace Adhiambo took Kenya into the lead, but China responded to tie the game. It was same script once again when naomi Amuguni put on the afterburners, running down the left after picking the ball off a scrum, but China responded again for a 10-10 score at the break. Kenya Lionesses celebrate their win at the Challenger Series. PHOTO/KRU

In the second half, it was China who would score first but Kenya responded, Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello offloaded to Jean Bisela who dotted down under the posts, the conversion from Adhiambo putting in the difference.

Against South Africa, the Lionesses meant business as they sunk in five tries, three of them converted to walk off with a superb 31-5 victory.

Adhiambo and Judith Okumu dotted down twice each while Okello added another for the massive victory.

The Lionesses who sit top of the group will face hosts Chile in their last pool match on Saturday evening and a victory will assure them of finishing on top.