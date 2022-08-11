Connect with us

Oscar Dennis calls time on career after injuries sustained off motorbike accident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Former Kenyan international Oscar Dennis has called time on his rugby career.

Dennis who played his club rugby for record Kenyan champions Nondescripts was part of the Shujaa squad that secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 2019 Rugby Africa 7s in Johanesburg, South Africa.

He was hit by a runaway driver while riding his motorbike in Karen, and he was left badly injured, needing a medical evacuation to South Africa for specialized treatment.

“ From getting medically evacuated from Kenya to South Africa for surgery to save my foot from a motorbike accident I would like to thank everyone so far from the doctors and medical staff both here and in Kenya and for the well wishes and support of family and friends which has been incredible.”

“It has meant the world to me and is helping me get through these tough times. Still a long road ahead with multiple more surgeries but one I will travel down with my head held high knowing the support I have. For now peace out and much love sports fans I will be back,” Dennis posted on his socials a week after the accident.

But now, he has announced that he will no longer be back on the rugby pitch.

“It’s fair to say that these past 21 months have been the hardest of my life but also the most rewarding in a weird way!”

“However, it comes with a heavy heart that I have taken the step to retire from rugby and finally hang the old boots once and for all!”

“What a journey it has been and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support I have had that has made this journey and chapter in my life an incredible one! I leave the amazing game with plenty of memories and friends for life from all corners of the world!” he said.

-Additional info from KRU

