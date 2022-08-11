Connect with us

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Athletics

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Published

MONACO, France, Aug 11Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorched to a dominant victory in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old mother of one clocked a world leading 10.62 seconds, also a meet record at the Stade Louis II, smashing the previous best of 10.72 set by disgraced American Marion Jones in 1998.

Fraser-Pryce won her fifth world title at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month and has been in unbeatable form ever since.

The Jamaican’s victory in Monaco was her third sub-10.70 run within a week and saw her become the first woman in history to break 10.70 six times in the same season.

“I’ve now had three back-to-back races so I will take some time for recovery and see what I’m able to do with some rest before I come back,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“I did what I needed to do and we had fun and let the clock do the talking!”

Fraser-Pryce hailed what she dubbed a “remarkable” year on the track.

“I cannot be disappointed with the season,” she said. “To be able to run 10.6 consistently means a lot to me.

“It is very hard to keep the speed on this high level. It is important for me to deliver fast times because I’m looking forward for myself to have a great season.”

Streaking through in second in balmy, overcast conditions with temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius (84F) was Fraser-Pryce’s Jamaican teammate Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion, in a personal best of 10.71sec.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast set an African record in third, just one-hundredth of a second adrift, as all seven starters went sub-11sec.

“I knew I was going to do good because I was feeling well, but you never know 100%,” said Ta Lou.

“I knew I was not too far from Shelly-Ann so I knew I was doing very well.”

