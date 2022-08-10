World champ Kipyegon keen to extend hot streak at Monaco Diamond League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Double world and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon will be back on track when she competes at the Monaco Diamond League in France on Wednesday.

Kipyegon etched her name into athletics folklore when she reclaimed her world title in Oregon last month, adding to her second Olympic title, secured close to a year ago in Tokyo.

The second woman in the history of the women’s 1500m to win back-to-back Olympic titles said she is looking forward to running in the principality for the second time.

“I hope so…I hope it can be possible to even break the world record. That is the only thing remaining for me to achieve. I am looking forward to running in Monaco once again because it is a very fast track. I ran there last year and everything went well,” Kipyegon said.

On that occasion, she ran a tantalizing race to emerge victorious ahead of arch-rival, Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan.

Kipyegon clocked 3:51.07 – the fourth fastest time in history of the race – as Hassan came second in 3:53.60 and Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia finished third in 3:56.28.

With the absence of Hassan and Hailu, there will be no similar showdown this time round. However, the ever-present Ethiopian threat remains in the form of World Indoor 1500m silver and bronze medalist, Axumawit Embaye and Hirut Meshesha, respectively.

Meshesha will be buoyed by her win at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco, two months ago, although she flattered to deceive in Oregon where she finished a disappointing 12th in the women’s 1500m.

The 2014 Commonwealth 800m bronze medalist Winnie Nanyondo of Uganda is also expected to put up a stiff challenge as is Australian Jessica Hull.

-Chepkoech seeks steeple glory- Kenya’s Jackline Chepkoech and Uganda’s Olympic Champion Peruth Chemutai clear a hurdle during the final of the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Meanwhile, it will be a baptism by fire for newly-crowned Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech when she comes up against an elite startlist in what is her third race in the senior ranks.

Chepkoech’s competitors include Olympic champion Peruth Chemtai, who she relegated to second place in Birmingham, as well as 2017 world champion Emma Coburn of the United States.

Regardless of the challenge ahead, the youngster is determined to make ripples in the water as far as the women’s steeplechase is concerned.

“My best is yet to come. I am chuffed. There is not much to say for now. This (Commonwealth Games) was my second race in the senior ranks. I will continue to work hard in training,” the 2021 World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champion said.

Another runner who could stand in Chepkoech’s bid for glory in Monaco is Kenyan-born Kazakhstani Daisy Jepkemei who only switched allegiances in March this year.

While donning the Team Kenya singlet, Jepkemei has proven to be a serial winner, bagging silver in the women’s 2000m steeplechase at the 2013 World Youth Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine.

She also clinched gold at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Barcelona, Spain.

-Kinyamal quickly switches to Monaco-

Wycliffe Kinyamal celebrates after winning the 800m Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

After successfully defending his 800m title, Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal will be hoping to complete the month on a bliss when he lines up in the men’s 1000m.

It promises to be a bruising Kenyan affair with the presence of world and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir and silver medalist Ferguson Rotich.

Korir said he is aiming to defend his Diamond League trophy that he won last year, more so after building momentum with another win at the Silesia Diamond League.

“It was a cool feeling today after winning in Eugene. I am still tired after the World Championships. Without that, I could run faster. My goal now is to gather more points in the Diamond League and to make the final,” the US-based athlete said.

The presence of world 1500m Jake Wightman of Great Britain, world bronze medalist Marco Arop of Canada and world indoor 800m bronze medalist Bryce Hoppel of the United States, among others, promises that the race will be a fiery one.

After clinching silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 5000m at the Commonwealth, Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop will be in contention for the men’s 3000m title as will be Daniel Simiu – who collected silver in the men’s 10,000m in Birmingham.