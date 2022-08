NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Double Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon came inches close to breaking the 1500m World Record as she ran the second fastest of all time, clocking 3:50.37, a new National Record, Personal Best and World Leading time at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday night.

It was a race between Kipyegon and the clock, but the determined 28-year old just came 0.3seconds off the World Record set by Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba at the same venue in 2015.