Team Kenya parading during the 2022 Closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Sports

In Pictures: Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, AUG 9 – The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close on Monday night in a colorful celebration that saw Team Kenya steal the limelight with its most sorted ceremonial kit. Here is how the glamorous action went down in gallery;

