Fraser-Pryce impresses again with 100m win at Hungary meet

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug 8 – Jamaica sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce demonstrated her consistency in form with a winning time of 10.67sec in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level Meeting in Szekesfehervarin, Hungary on Monday.

Crowned 100m world champion last month in Eugene, Oregon, Fraser-Pryce also ran a world-leading 10.66 seconds to win the women’s 100 metres Saturday at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland.

It is the fourth time in 2022 that the 35-year-old has run the 100m in 10.67sec, a time which allowed her to be crowned world champion for the fifth time.

Only five women have managed to run 10.67 or faster over the distance, including American world record holder, the late Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49 in 1988.

US vice-world champion Marvin Bracy dominated the men’s 100m in 9.97sec, ahead of compatriot Trayvon Brommell (10.01).

A little over two weeks after her world record at the worlds, American Sydney McLaughlin returned with a very fast time over 400m hurdles, in the meet southwest of Budapest.

Alone in the world as usual, the 23-year-old clocked 51.68sec, the sixth fastest time ever over the distance, exactly one second slower than her world record in Eugene.

McLaughlin edged Jamaican Janieve Russell (54.14), winner of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday in Birmingham, by more than two seconds.

Apart from McLaughlin, only the former American world record holder Dalilah Muhammad, third in Eugene, has already run faster than 51.68sec over the distance.

In the men’s pole vault, Swedish world champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis cleared 6.01m to finish ahead of French veteran Renaud Lavillenie, who bounced back after failing to clear the bar at the Silesia Diamond League meet, with a jump of 5.70m.

The 35-year-old former Olympic champion, who finished fifth at worlds, failed three times at 5.80, with compatriot Thibaut Collet third best with 5.60.

All three will compete in the European championships in Munich, Germany next week.