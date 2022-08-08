Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mohamed Salah (2nd L) equalises for Liverpool in a Premier League draw at Fulham on August 6, 2022.

Football

African players in Europe: Salah, Mane score as season starts

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 8African superstars and former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored at the weekend as new league seasons dawned in Europe.

Egyptian Salah scored on the opening day of the Premier League for a sixth straight season to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Fulham.

Senegalese Mane, who left Anfield for Bayern Munich during the close season, netted as the reigning German champions ran riot at Eintracht Frankfurt to triumph 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

Here, AFP Sport highlights some of the Africans who created headlines at the weekend:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

He helped rescue a point for the 2022 runners-up as they were unexpectedly held to a 2-2 draw by promoted Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were still behind with 10 minutes left when a long ball towards substitute Darwin Nunez caused panic among the Fulham defenders. The ball eventually fell kindly to Salah, who netted from close range.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MOHAMMED SALISU (Southampton)

It was a match to forget for the Ghanaian defender and his Saints team-mates as they suffered a 4-1 hiding at Tottenham Hotspur despite scoring the opening goal.

Spurs were 2-1 ahead when, just after the hour mark, the off-balance Salisu made the game safe for the London club by turning a cross from South Korean Son Heung-min into his own net.

GERMANY

SADIO MANE (Bayern Munich)

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Mane picked up where he left off in Liverpool colours, scoring on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern thrashed UEFA Europa League title-holders Eintracht.

Mane, who also scored in the German champions’ 5-3 Super Cup win over RB Leipzig, helped assuage those Bayern fans who are concerned their side may be toothless up front after the loss of Poland forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

FRANCE

ACHRAF HAKIMI (Paris Saint-Germain)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Morocco defender gave a plausible impersonation of Usain Bolt as he dashed forward, received a pass from Neymar and slammed the ball into the net for the second goal as PSG began their Ligue 1 title defence with a 5-0 hammering of hosts Clermont. It was a masterclass of anticipation by the former Real Madrid full-back.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved