Football

Wazito survive FKF Premier League relegation by the skin of their teeth

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Wazito FC survived relegation from the FKF Premier League by the skin of their teeth on the away goal rule after losing the second leg of their relegation and promotion play-off 3-2 against Murang’a Seal at St. Sebastian Park on Sunday evening.

The result meant the aggregate score stood at 3-3 after Wazito won the first leg 2-1 last Thursday and will now remain in the top tier by virtue of having scored twice away from home.

Michael Owino scored the most important goal with less than quarter of an hour left to assure the club of another season in the top tier.

They had trailed 2-0 in the first half but Curtis Wekesa’s freekick pulled one back, but they found themselves conceding a third, before the lanky ‘Wise’ Owino scored to earn them survival.

