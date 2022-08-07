Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Cherotich was one of Team Kenya's gold medalists in Cali. PHOTO/Erick Barasa

Athletics

Kenya relinquishes World Under-20 overall title, finishes fourth in Cali

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – What was expected to be a golden harvest for Kenya on the final day of the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, ended to be a frustrating evening as the countr relinquished the overall title and finished fourth.

Kenya missed out on gold in all the four finals they were involved in, only winning silver and bronze in the women’s 1500m while the men’s 800m and steeplechase as well as the women’s 5,000m ended in disappointment with no medals.

Ethiopia finished ahead of Kenya despite winning 10 medals as well, by virtue of having more gold; five.

The performance in Cali was a far cry from the performance in Nairobi last year where Kenya had a harvest of 16 medals, eight of them gold.

Poor tactics from the Kenyan athletes on the final day was the biggest let down. In the 5,000m, the duo of Jane Chacha and Maureen Cherotich employed an explosive pace from the start, but they were spent forces in the final three laps of the race allowing the Ethiopians to take charge.

They finished sixth and seventh respectively, slightly over a minute behind the winner, Medina Eisa of Ethiopia.

The 800m was a huge disappointment for Noah Kibet who finished second from last. He had come into the race with a huge potential having earned experience from the World Championships, but could not replicate that on the track as he finished off the medals.

Kenya also relinquished the steeplechase title as the duo of Emmanuel Wafula and Harun Kibet failed to sparkle, finishing sixth and 10th respectively. The race was won by Ethiopia’s Samuel Duguna.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved