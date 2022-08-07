Connect with us

I didn’t want to let my fans down, Moraa quips after Commonwealth glory

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Aug 7 – Kenya’s 800 meters star Mary Moraa is dead chuffed to have laid her hands on her second major medal in less than 30 days.

The 2022 Oregon World Championships bronze medalist in racked up gold over the distance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and could not conceal her felicity after crossing the finish line.

“I happy to win my first seniors gold medals and this couldn’t have come at a better time when I was still celebrating bronze from the worlds.”

Sensational 800m star Mary Moraa celebrating Commonwealth Games win after storming to her first gold medal since graduating to seniors. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Moraa says she didn’t want to let her fans down.

“I wish to thank my fans for the support thus far and I want to promise them that the best is yet to come. I am urging them to continue with the same spirit and fashion. I’m just getting started,” Moraa said.

Moraa says she gave it her all in the race adding that she was shocked by the end result.

“Taking into consideration how I ran and how my coach guided me, I am glad the mission is now accomplished.”
“I had planned to push over the first lap to see how far I can go with my opponents, So, I wanted to cross the first lap in 57 or 58 seconds but I picked myself up and did it in 56.”

Sensational 800m star Mary Moraa celebrating Commonwealth Games win after storming to her first gold medal since graduating to seniors. Photo/KELLY AYODI

“I didn’t lose morale when the race wore on and when I got to the last 120meters I realized I could attack so I went for any medals and luckily it was gold.”

Moraa is determined to take over from the likes of Janeth Jepkoskei, who was in the stadium to cheer her, Pamela Jelimo and Eunice Sum who dominated the race during their time.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-

