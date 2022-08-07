Commonwealth Games: Youngster Beatrice Chebet strikes emphatic gold in 5,000m

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Like a lioness laying still in the Mara savanna waiting for prey, Beatrice Chebet struck in predator fashion to clinch the 5,000m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.

The African champion, fresh from winning silver at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon sat still within the leading group of three for the final four laps of the race, but with 220m to go, laid down her marker with a breathtaking sprint.

Chebet stole a glance on the screen as she glided past Scot Eilish McColgan and compatriot Selah Busienei before making her move, sprinting away with her small sturdy steps to coveted gold in a time of 14:38.21, a season’s best time for her.

The Scot finished second in a time of 14:42.14 while Jepleting ran a massive personal best of 14:48.24 to bag the bronze and complete a double podium sweep for Kenya. Selah Busienei comes home for bronze in the final of the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

The Kenyan duo and the Scot broke off from the rest of the pack early on and with four laps to go, the medal positions were now well defined and it was just a matter of who would win what between the three.

Scot McColgan had taken the pacing duties and was sitting on the apex of the lead, Busienei and Chebet quietly watching her every step.

With two laps to go, the Kenyans made their move. Chebet was first to move up and Selah followed and they ran side by side for that next 400m.

At the bell, Busienei was the first to kick ahead and the Scot responded. All this while, the pint-sized Chebet lay still, just ensuring the gap wasn’t big.

At the home stretch she made her move, kicked her little steps up and the Scot’s attempt to respond failed flat. She however managed to maintain second slot for silver as she watched the 22-year old African champion gliding away to gold.

