Commonwealth Games: No Omanyala party as Kenya’s 4x100m team mess up change-over

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya’s hopes of a first ever Commonwealth Games 4x100m relay medal came tumbling down like a pack of cards on Sunday after a changeover mess between Samwel Imeta and Dan Kiviasi ended the country’s hunt.

Imeta had taken off well in the first 100, but the passing of the baton in the first changeover with Kiviasi was blundered and they couldn’t change in time.

With that, Mike Mokamba and Ferdinand Omanyala who were on the third and anchor legs only stood and watched as home side England cruised to victory in 38.35.

Trinidad and Tobago were second for silver in 38.70secs while Nigeria were third for bronze in 38.81.

The Kenyan quartet had hoped for a perfect ending to their Commonwealth campaign and to replicate their performance at the Africa Championships in Mauritius where they won the title, but all these dreams were shattered in the flip of an eye.