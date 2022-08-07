Commonwealth Games: Mweresa misses out on 400m medal, but runs lifetime best

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya’s Boniface Mweresa narrowly missed out on a medal in the men’s 400m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday as he finished fourth.

The National Champion however achieved a massive Personal Best time of 44.96, the silver lining in his Commonwealth cloud.

Boniface Mweresa labours to a fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Mweresa started off in lane six and despite having the third slowest reaction time among the eight finalists, gradually ate up into the lead at the back straight.

However, the Kenyan did not have enough gas in the tank for a final dip as he failed to sustain a third place spot at the final curl, narrowly being edged at the line by Jonathan Jones of Barbados who clocked 44.89secs.

Boniface Mweresa waits to see his finishing time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga who was fourth behind Mweresa lane a strong final 50m to emerge top for gold in a new Personal Best time of 44.66secs, edging out home boy Mathew Hudson-Smith who was second in 44.81secs.

Mweresa will now switch his attention to the 4x400m Relay which will be the final event on the last day of athletics action at the Alexader Stadium.