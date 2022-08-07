Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boniface Mweresa reacts after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Mweresa misses out on 400m medal, but runs lifetime best

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya’s Boniface Mweresa narrowly missed out on a medal in the men’s 400m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday as he finished fourth.

The National Champion however achieved a massive Personal Best time of 44.96, the silver lining in his Commonwealth cloud.

Boniface Mweresa labours to a fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Mweresa started off in lane six and despite having the third slowest reaction time among the eight finalists, gradually ate up into the lead at the back straight.

However, the Kenyan did not have enough gas in the tank for a final dip as he failed to sustain a third place spot at the final curl, narrowly being edged at the line by Jonathan Jones of Barbados who clocked 44.89secs.

Boniface Mweresa waits to see his finishing time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga who was fourth behind Mweresa lane a strong final 50m to emerge top for gold in a new Personal Best time of 44.66secs, edging out home boy Mathew Hudson-Smith who was second in 44.81secs.

Mweresa will now switch his attention to the 4x400m Relay which will be the final event on the last day of athletics action at the Alexader Stadium.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved