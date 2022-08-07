Connect with us

Kenya's 4x400m team celebrates after winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Alex Isaboke.

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Mweresa anchors Kenya’s 4x400m team to relay bronze

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Boniface Mweresa erased the heartache of failing to clinch a medal in the 400m earlier in the day as he anchored Kenya to bronze in the 4x400m relay in the final track event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Mweresa had picked the baton at fifth place, but he put up a spirited performance to chalk down two along the way including the Jamaican anchor runner as Kenya finished off the week-long athletics calendar with a medal.

The Kenyan boys timed 3:02.41 to finish behind Botswana who earned silver in a time of 3:01.85 while Trinidad and Tobago clinched the title in a time of 3:01.29.

Wiseman Were was the starter for Kenya and changed the baton at fifth. Throughout the next two changeovers, Kenya stuck in the same position until Mweresa took charge.

Mweresa picked the baton from 200m specialist Mike Mokamba who was drafted into the team as a replacement for William Mbevi who picked up an injury in the preliminaries.

Mweresa ran well in the first 100m before accelerating to ensure Kenya finished among the medals, and made up for the pain endured by the 4x100m colleagues who had a baton change nightmare and failed to finish earlier on in the morning session.

