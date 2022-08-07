Commonwealth Games: Julius Yego shuts down Kenya’s campaign in Birmingham with javelin bronze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – After years of trying to scale back to the top of javelin throwing globally, 2015 World Champion Julius Yego finally clinched a medal as he earned bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

It was another morale boosting performance for the YouTube Man who follows up the Commonwealth medal to the African gold he won in Mauritius in June.

Yego has struggled with injuries and a search for form since winning silver at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and on Sunday finally found something to smile about as his first throw of 85.70 was enough to earn him bronze at the Alexander Stadium.

It was only the second time this season that Yego was breaching the 80m mark, having thrown 80.66 to win the national trials in June.

His first throw was the best as he registered no throws in the second, third, fourth and fifth attempts. He threw beyond 80 for the third time this season in his final attempt, but the throw was registered at 82.68, meaning his maiden throw earned him a medal.

Recently crowned World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won silver with a best throw of 88.64m earned in his fifth attempt while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem broke the Games Record to win gold with abest throw of 90.18m, also a personal best for him.