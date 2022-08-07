Commonwealth Games: Brilliant Kinyamal defends 800m title in emphatic fashion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Wycliffe Kinyamal ran a brilliant race on Sunday evening, leading from gun to tape to successfully defend his 800m crown at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Kenyan, who was the lone ranger in the two lap race put his foot down at the home stretch, blistering through in emphatic pace to wade off a challenge from Australian Peter Bol, motoring away to victory in 1:47.52.

He managed to hold off a late surge from the lanky Bol who took silver in 1:47.66 while Ben pattison of England earned bronze at third in 1:48.25.