Chebet, Chepkirui earn silver and bronze in 1500m at World U20 in Cali

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Brenda Chebet and defending champion Purity Chepkirui earned silver and bronze in the final of the women’s 1500m at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, losing a sprint finish to Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom.

Both however ran Personal Best times, Chebet clocking 4:04.64 for silver while Chepkirui crossed the line in 4:07.64 for bronze.

Haylom won the race in a new championship Record time of 4:04.27.

Chepkirui who clinched the title at the last Championships in Nairobi last year managed to wade off a last ditch challenge from Ethiopian Mebriht Mekonen to secure bronze.

The two Kenyans and Ethiopians went off in the lead early on, and maintained the same tempo. With two laps left, Chebet led, Chepkorir second with the two Ethiopians closely watching.

At the bell, the Ethiopians made their move and so did American Addison Wiley. The two Kenyans didn’t let the gap grow and went through but at the home stretch, Chebet and Haylom sped off to a sprint finish.

At the end, it was the Ethiopian who had the stronger finishing kick.