Fraser-Pryce runs world-best 100m in Silesia Diamond League

CHORZOW, Poland, Aug 6 – Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a world-leading 10.66 seconds to win the women’s 100 metres Saturday at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland.

Crowned 100m world champion for the fifth time last month in Eugene, Oregon, Fraser-Pryce finished ahead of American Aleia Hobbs (10.94) and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (11.00) in Chorzow.

“I always come into races expecting to run fast! Last year I set a meeting record here,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“Last year I felt a lot of pressure on me and this year I decided to just have fun. It is amazing to be this consistent. I am always excited to compete and see what I can do.”

It was her second Diamond League win of the season over 100m following victory in Paris.

The 35-year-old was 0.06sec off her personal best set last August in Lausanne.

Fraser-Pryce took gold in 10.67sec at the recent world championships, coming home ahead of Shericka Jackson and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a Jamaican sweep.

With Thompson-Herah bidding for a sprint double at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, world champion Jackson continued her strong season in Poland as she won the 200m in 21.84sec.

“The race went according to plan. I just wanted to execute, focus on my lane and not look at what my rivals were doing,” said Jackson.

“I approach all my races like that. I am not thinking about the world record. I just try to do my best, if it comes, it comes.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, the reigning 400m world champion, came second in 22.35 with American Jenna Prandini third in 22.39.

World bronze medallist Trayvon Bromell triumphed in the men’s 100m in 9.95sec, ahead of compatriot and silver medallist Marvin Bracy and Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake.

American world champion Michael Norman again got the better of Grenada’s Kirani James in the men’s 400m, while Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos set a meet record to back up his 400m hurdles gold in Eugene.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya won the 800m, with Dutchwoman Femke Bol — world silver medallist in the 400m hurdles — prevailing in the women’s 400m.

– Dominant Duplantis –

Newly-crowned world champion Armand Duplantis cleared 6.10 metres to ease to victory in the pole vault.

The Swedish star, who holds the world record with 6.21m, pulled out the winning jump on his third attempt in the ninth round of the 13-event series.

The 22-year-old beat Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen and Filipino Ernest John Obiena, who both cleared 5.73m.

“I like the way I was able to jump today. I do not think I could have jumped very much higher today,” said Duplantis.

“I am only a human, and I am doing what I was able to do today.”

Duplantis broke the meet record of 5.91m held by former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie since 2017. The 35-year-old French pole vaulter was present at the meet but failed to clear any bar.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Duplantis won his fifth Diamond League meet of the year after victories in Doha, Eugene, Oslo and Stockholm, but he was not competing for points.

Duplantis won his first outdoor world title in Eugene at the end of July, his fifth international senior title since 2018.

Women’s shot put world champion Chase Ealey of the US won her event with a throw of 20.38m.