Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mary Moraa all smiles after winning the Commonwealth Games title. PHOTO/Alex Isaboke

Athletics

Fantastic Moraa downs World Silver medalist Hodgkinson to clinch Commonwealth title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – With a cheeky dance to top it up, Mary Moraa blazed past World silver medalist and home girl Keeley Hodgkinson at the final 50m to storm into the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Moraa ran a strange race, leading at the bell before dropping all the way back, but put in a superb fight, plucking off the entire field at the home stretch to win in 1:57.07.

Moraa went straight into the lead in the opening lap, but strangely, she dropped to the bottom of the group at the bell with Hodkinson and Jamaican Natoya Goule breezing past her, followed by 1500m specialist Laura Muir of Scotland.

At the backstraight, Moraa was last among the eight athletes, with the trio upfront looking all well for the medals. It seemed a far-fetched idea that Moraa would medal as the leaders were putting up the afterburners.

But the Kenyan, with some insane determination went off on the outside and started her remarkable final sprint.

One after another she dropped those ahead of her and within the last 50, glided past home girl Hodgkinson who had the entire stadium blazing their decibels for her.

She was well ahead with less than 20m to go, bagging a sensational Gold medal, adding on to the World Championship bronze she won in Eugene, Oregon two weeks ago.

Behind her, Hodgkinson was second while Muir just but pipped Goule for bronze by 100th of a second.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hodgkinson timed 1:57.40 while Muir clocked 1:57.87 for bronze.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved