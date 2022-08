NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – With a cheeky dance to top it up, Mary Moraa blazed past World Champion and home girl Keeley Hodgkinson at the final 50m to storm into the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Moraa ran a strange race, leading at the bell before dropping all the way back, but put in a superb fight, plucking off the entire field at the home stretch to win in 1:57.07.