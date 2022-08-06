Connect with us

Coseslus Kipruto after finishing outside medal bracket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Athletics

Conseslus: I will be back bigger and stronger in Budapest

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Aug 6 – Conseslus Kipruto hopes to bounce back bigger and stronger at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The never-say-never Kipruto champion returned a disappointing sixth in 8:34.96 as Abraham Kibiwott (8:11.15) eclipsed India’s Arvinash Sable to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase title at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

Sable managed a personal best of 8:11.20 as 2021 World Under-20 champion Amos Serem settled for the bronze medal in 8:16.83.

After his Commonwealth Games debacle, Conseslus congratulated his compatriots Abraham and Amos for bringing the medals back home.

“The gold and bronze are coming back home. That’s our joy. I congratulate Amos and Abraham for being on the podium. And Abraham for his first senior medal.”

“I am congratulating him and still encouraging our guys to continue to work hard. we still have a long way to go,” Conseslus reflected on the medal rush which eluded him due to a back injury.

Abraham Kibiwot clearing the barrier, leading compatriots Coseslus Kipruto and Amos Serem at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

“We started well, but actually in the middle of the race, I developed back problems which didn’t allow me to be competitive and that’s why I slowed down.”
“At the time I just wanted to finish the race. It reached a moment when I couldn’t attack,” narrated Conseslus whose role model is steeplechase legend Ezekiel Kemboi.

Conseslus goes on to explain that he didn’t want to aggravate the situation as he is still looking to come back stronger next year.

“I will come back in a big way but I want this injury to heal because if there is injury there is little you can do to get to the summit.”

“I am going home to take a rest as I undergo treatment and then next year in the Budapest Worlds I will be going for the kill.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-

