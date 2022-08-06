Commonwealth Games: Wiseman Were stumbles and falls for fourth in 400m Hurdles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Heading in to the homestretch, Wiseman Were was well placed to vie for a medal in the 400m Hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but he clipped a hurdle which punched the wind off his sail as he stumbled home at fourth.

Were clocked 50.27secs and it could have been lower, had he not stumbled and fell flat on the track a yard off the finish line. Compatriot William Mbevi came home fifth in a time of 50.60.

The Kenyan champion had the slowest reaction time off the blocks, but gradually built up to earn some good pace. Wiseman Were gives his all to try grab a medal in the 400m Hurdles at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

He was third by the time they were coming in to the backstraight and at the home stretch, he looked very comfortable to vie for a medal. However, he clipped a hurdle and lost a few seconds.

It took a lot to try and get back into stable running and by this time, the rest of the field had caught up and he was absolutely depleted towards the line and his late attempt to push saw him stumble and fall, but he was well within fourth.

Mbevi fought for fifth, going past two to run under 50 seconds.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands clinched gold in 48.93secs, Jaheel Hyde of Jamaica second for silver while Allastair Chalmers of Guernsey was third for bronze.