Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wiseman Were down on the tartan after finishing the 400m Hurdles race. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Wiseman Were stumbles and falls for fourth in 400m Hurdles

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Heading in to the homestretch, Wiseman Were was well placed to vie for a medal in the 400m Hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but he clipped a hurdle which punched the wind off his sail as he stumbled home at fourth.

Were clocked 50.27secs and it could have been lower, had he not stumbled and fell flat on the track a yard off the finish line. Compatriot William Mbevi came home fifth in a time of 50.60.

The Kenyan champion had the slowest reaction time off the blocks, but gradually built up to earn some good pace.

Wiseman Were gives his all to try grab a medal in the 400m Hurdles at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

He was third by the time they were coming in to the backstraight and at the home stretch, he looked very comfortable to vie for a medal. However, he clipped a hurdle and lost a few seconds.

It took a lot to try and get back into stable running and by this time, the rest of the field had caught up and he was absolutely depleted towards the line and his late attempt to push saw him stumble and fall, but he was well within fourth.

Mbevi fought for fifth, going past two to run under 50 seconds.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands clinched gold in 48.93secs, Jaheel Hyde of Jamaica second for silver while Allastair Chalmers of Guernsey was third for bronze.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved