Commonwealth Games: lightning fast Omanyala anchors Kenya’s 4x100m relay team into final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Ferdinand Omanyala blazed through the anchor leg as he powered Kenya’s 4x100m relay team into the final at the Commonwealth Games in a new national record time.

Omanyala picked up the baton fourth in the final 100m, but he blazed through with some scorching pace in the second half of the race to finish second behind Nigeria.

The Kenyan boys timed 38.92secs behind Nigeria who clocked 38.85. Ghana finished third in 39.05secs to also go through as one of the three automatic qualifiers while Gambia progressed as a non-automatic qualifier at fourth spot.

Samwel Imeta was fast off before passing down to Mike Mokamba and then Dan Kiviasi picking up at third and then passing down to Omanyala.

The newly crowned 100m champion picked up at fourth and slowly slid through to narrow down the gap to the Ghanaian anchorman whistling down past him and only just missed out on the Nigerian.