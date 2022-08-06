Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Omanyala cruises into victory in the men's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: lightning fast Omanyala anchors Kenya’s 4x100m relay team into final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Ferdinand Omanyala blazed through the anchor leg as he powered Kenya’s 4x100m relay team into the final at the Commonwealth Games in a new national record time.

Omanyala picked up the baton fourth in the final 100m, but he blazed through with some scorching pace in the second half of the race to finish second behind Nigeria.

The Kenyan boys timed 38.92secs behind Nigeria who clocked 38.85. Ghana finished third in 39.05secs to also go through as one of the three automatic qualifiers while Gambia progressed as a non-automatic qualifier at fourth spot.

Samwel Imeta was fast off before passing down to Mike Mokamba and then Dan Kiviasi picking up at third and then passing down to Omanyala.

The newly crowned 100m champion picked up at fourth and slowly slid through to narrow down the gap to the Ghanaian anchorman whistling down past him and only just missed out on the Nigerian.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved