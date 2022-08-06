Commonwealth Games: Kimeli, Krop clinch silver and bronze in 5,000m as Uganda’s Kiplimo wins again

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Nicholas Kimeli clinched silver while Jacob Krop earned bronze as Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo beat Kenyan opposition again, clinching the Commonwealth Games 5,000m title in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Kiplimo also beat Kenyan opposition to clinch the 10,000m title, and now flies back to Kampala as a double Commonwealth Games champion.

The Kenyan duo had employed formidable teamwork in the race, but they were beaten by Kiplimo in the final dash with a sprint finish.

He edged them out 10 metres to the finish line, clinching the title in 13:08.08 in his first 5,000m race of the season. Kimeli was second in 13:08.19 while Krop earned bronze in 13:08.48.