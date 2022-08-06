Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jacob Krop after winning bronze at the World Championships

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Kimeli, Krop clinch silver and bronze in 5,000m as Uganda’s Kiplimo wins again

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Nicholas Kimeli clinched silver while Jacob Krop earned bronze as Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo beat Kenyan opposition again, clinching the Commonwealth Games 5,000m title in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Kiplimo also beat Kenyan opposition to clinch the 10,000m title, and now flies back to Kampala as a double Commonwealth Games champion.

The Kenyan duo had employed formidable teamwork in the race, but they were beaten by Kiplimo in the final dash with a sprint finish.

He edged them out 10 metres to the finish line, clinching the title in 13:08.08 in his first 5,000m race of the season. Kimeli was second in 13:08.19 while Krop earned bronze in 13:08.48.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved