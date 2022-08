NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Abraham Kibiwott restored some respect for Kenya in the men’s steeplechase as he clinched the Commonwealth Games title on Saturday afternoon, retaining the title won by his training partner Conseslus Kipruto in 2018, the latter finishing sixth.

Kibiwott clocked 8:11.15 to win the race, with compatriot Amos Serem, the 2021 World Under-20 Champion clinching bronze behind India’s Avinash Mukund Sable.